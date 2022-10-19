A red flag warning for fire weather will extend into El Paso County and the Colorado Springs area Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The warning will be in effect from 12-6 p.m. in response to reported elevated fire conditions due to wind gusts and low humidity. Wednesday is expected to see sunny and "very dry" weather with a high near 75.
Thursday could be much the same, with a forecast high near 74.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a north wind 10-20 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 74. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 72. West northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming southwest in the morning.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Patchy blowing dust. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a southwest wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.