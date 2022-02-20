Mild temps and fire danger Sunday and Monday will give way to possible snow and single-digit temperatures this week.
Sunday's forecast called for highs in the 60s with a low around 27 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. A red flag warning was in effect until 6 p.m.
Highs in the 50s and critical fire conditions along the the southern Interstate 25 corridor were likely Monday afternoon.Temperatures were expected to plummet to the single digits Monday night, according to the Weather Service.
While there's a 40% chance of snow showers Monday night, heavier, more widespread snow is more likely Tuesday night.
Here is the seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high of over 54 degrees and a low around 9 degrees. A 40% chance of snow showers Monday night. Winds of 10 to 15 mph.
Tuesday: Snow showers likely by nighttime. Mostly cloudy, with an expected high near 23 degrees and a low near zero degrees. Winds blowing 10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with an high near 16 degrees. Snow likely after 11 a.m. Winds around 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny weather and expected high near 23 degrees. A 20% chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Winds expected to be 10 mph.