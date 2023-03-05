A red flag warning for multiple areas around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region is in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., today, with winds blowing 30-40 mph and gusts reaching 60 mph.

Colorado Springs residents can expect areas of blowing dust after 1 p.m., Sunday with sunny skies and a high near 55, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. The NWS forecasts winds from the north northwest between 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Over the plains, the strong winds will combine with low humidity values to produce meteorological conditions for extreme fire behavior, and for this reason a red flag warning is in effect for all of the plains today.

Light vehicles and high profile vehicle will have a very difficult time today across the entire region, especially on north-south roadways.

Please do not burn today, the NWS is asking residents. Do not do any activity which could produce a spark and ignite a fire.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 46. South southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: A slight chance of freezing drizzle before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. South southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Snow showers likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.