There's something special about a sunny Sunday around Colorado Springs, like today is going to be.

Colorado Springs residents can expect a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Increasing clouds will take hold in the afternoon, with a high near 73.

However, beware a red flag warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. as north northwest winds will blow between 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Critical fire weather conditions are expected this afternoon and evening across the San Luis Valley, east into the Interstate 25 corridor due to gusty winds and low humidity values.

A few thunderstorms may be possible this afternoon into the evening from the La Garita Range, north into the Central Mountains. A couple of storms may also be possible over the Pikes Peak region, into the Palmer Divide. Lightning and wind gusts to 40 mph may accompany stronger storms.

New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the morning.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 10 to 15 mph.