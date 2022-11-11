Light snow and the coldest temperatures of the season greeted Colorado Springs overnight, and a slight chance of snow is possible into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Friday is expected to see a chilly high near 34 with a 30% chance of snow early in the morning, around 7 a.m. The NWS said little to no accumulation is expected, though most areas that received snowfall are seeing slick roads. Some areas of Highway 24 in El Paso County and Teller County could still be snow covered through Friday morning.
The snowy conditions and cloud cover are expected to give way to sunny skies into the afternoon. Temps could warm slightly over the weekend, with a high near 46 forecast for Saturday and a high near 49 for Sunday before dipping into the 30s again by the beginning of next week.
Light snow is expected to persist early this morning, though any additional amounts will be light. Most locations observing snow at this time are seeing wet roads. There are some snow covered roads, especially across parts of Highway 24 in El Paso and Teller Counties. #cowx pic.twitter.com/ez7TzshVNG— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) November 11, 2022
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: A 30% chance of snow showers, mainly before 7 a.m. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 34. South wind 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the morning.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. North northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. North wind 10-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.