Wednesday's warm, sunny skies are forecast to give way to chilly temperatures and a slight chance of snow in Colorado Springs Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Though skies could remain clear, Thursday could see a high near 48 and a low around 20 at night, including a 20% chance of snow showers after 8 p.m. The temperature drop comes on the heels of a record-tying high of 74 set for Nov. 9. According to the NWS, the record high of 74 was last set in 1978.
Thursday night's temp lows across the Interstate 25 corridor are expected to be the coldest lows of the season, leading into a frigid Friday with a high near 34.
The weather system that brought strong winds and warm temperatures to the area on Wednesday will continue to move across the Rockies tonight and usher in cooler temperatures area wide for Thursday, with below seasonal temperatures remaining in the forecast into next week. #cowx pic.twitter.com/9TRYLKHcxJ— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) November 10, 2022
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 48. North wind 10-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Tonight: A 20% chance of snow showers after 8 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 20. North northeast wind 5-15 mph becoming south after midnight.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 34. South southeast wind around 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44. North northeast wind 10-15 mph.