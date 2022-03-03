Colorado Springs reached a record high temperature Thursday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures hit 73 degrees with sunny skies, surpassing the previous record for March 3 of 71 degrees, set in 2009. Wednesday matched a 1901 record high of 72 degrees, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures were expected to drop to 38 degrees with partly cloudy skies, the weather service said.
On Friday, windy weather and temperatures in the 70s are likely to make for dangerous fire conditions, the agency said.
Snow is likely Friday night, and snow showers are possible throughout the weekend and early next week, the weather service said.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 72 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 5 to 10 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees. A slight chance of snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain showers. Breezy, with winds between 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: High near 32 degrees and winds around 10 mph. Snow showers. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34 degrees and winds around 10 mph. A 30% chance of snow showers, mainly after 11 a.m.