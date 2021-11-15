Colorado Springs could come close to record high temperatures Monday ahead of dangerous fire weather Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.

Monday's high is expected to reach 75 degrees, one degree below the record high for Nov. 15, according to data from the agency.

Skies are expected to be partly sunny with no sign of precipitation, forecasts show.

Overnight temperatures drop to 42 degrees ahead of a day of gusty winds, making for increased fire danger, the weather service said.

Colorado Springs firefighter already battled a blaze Sunday that came within 30 to 40 feet of homes on the city's west side.

But Wednesday morning a 20% chance of snow appears before temperatures jump back into he 50s and 60s later this week, the agency said.

Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of snow showers before 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.