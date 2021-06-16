Colorado Springs is expected to blow past record high temperatures Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Wednesday temperatures are expected to hit a high of 96 degrees, three degrees over the 2020 record of 93 degrees, the agency said.
Aside from sunny skies, the forecast holds a 20% chance of rain after 1 p.m., with increasing clouds and winds between 5 to 15 mph, according to the weather service.
Before 9 p.m. the possibility of rain continues at a 20% chance. Overnight skies are expected to be cloudy with a low of 63 degrees, the weather service said.
Temperatures stay in the 90s until Friday and dip into the 80s before jumping back into the 90s for the weekend. Slight chances of afternoon thunderstorms and rain are likely into the weekend, according to the agency.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 96 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.