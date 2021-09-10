Colorado Springs is forecast to pass Friday's record-high temperature by 6 degrees, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Thursday also saw a record high in Colorado Springs of 96 degrees.
Friday is expected to reach 96 degrees compared to the 1979 record high for Sept. 10 of 90 degrees, the agency said.
Air quality is also predicted to be poor Friday as smoke from out-of-state wildfires continues to fill the sky, the weather service said.
Overnight haze is expected along with a low of 62 degrees, the agency said.
Ninety-plus degree heat continues Saturday and into next week and chances of afternoon thunderstorms fill the forecast, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90 and winds between 5 to 15 mph. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79 and winds around 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.