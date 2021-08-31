Colorado Springs is expected to break a heat record during the last day of August on Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures could reach 94 degrees, squeaking past the record high of 93 degrees for Aug. 31 set in 1985, the agency said.
Skies will likely be hazy with an air quality alert issued for the Pikes Peak region, the weather service said.
The air quality warning lasts until 10 p.m. as haze is likely to linger throughout the day, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are predicted to drop to a low of 61 degrees, the weather service said.
Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast Wednesday through Saturday with chances of flooding and heavy rain, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Widespread haze. New rainfall amounts of less than one-tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. New rainfall amounts of less than one-tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest winds of 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.