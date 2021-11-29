Colorado Springs temperatures are likely to approach record highs Monday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.

Temperatures could reach a high of 69 degrees, two degrees below the 1973 record high of 71 degrees, the agency said.

Monday skies are anticipated to be sunny with sunshine expected to stick around all week.

Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 36 degrees with mostly clear skies, the weather service said.

Temperatures are likely hover above average highs this week with Thursday forecast to break the record high temperature of 68 for Dec. 2 by four degrees, the weather service said.

No signs of precipitation appear in the forecast this week.

Monday, Colorado Springs entered its 202th straight day without measurable snowfall since mid-May. The longest stretch without snow in Colorado Springs lasted 236 days in 2012 and 1946.

Colorado Springs is also approaching the record for latest measurable snowfall and will pass that record if flakes don't fall and stick by Dec. 2.

Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 60 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees and winds around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 72 degrees and winds around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 63 degrees and winds around 10 mph.