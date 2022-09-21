A cold front is expected to bring some relief to Colorado Springs residents Wednesday following a day of record-breaking heat, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Tuesday hit a temperature peak at 91 degrees around noon, breaking the city's previous record for Sept. 20 of 90, last set in 2016, the service said. A steep temperature drop is expected Wednesday with a breezy high near 64.
Heavy rainfall is forecast for the central and southwest mountains, and while the NWS's flood watch does not extend east into Teller or El Paso counties, the service said it is "closely monitoring" the Pikes Peak region, including Woodland Park and Colorado Springs, for heavy rains.
Showers are likely in the city and a thunderstorm is possible after 3 p.m.
Heavy rainfall, 1-3 inches with locally higher amounts, expected across the southwest and central mountains tonight through Thursday leading to flash flooding and mudslide impacts.— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) September 21, 2022
Temperatures will cool drastically the next couple of days, bringing more Fall like weather. #cowx pic.twitter.com/xbVBZnbUn5
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. High near 64. Breezy, with a north wind 15-20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. South wind 10-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76. West northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 68. North wind around 15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.