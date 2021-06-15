A heatwave is expected to pass over parts of Colorado this week, with multiple days of record-breaking temperatures in the forecast.
Colorado Springs reached 92 degrees on Monday, narrowly missing the record set in 2018 by just 2 degrees, according to Mark Wankowski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Tuesday will likely to squeeze past the 1969 record high of 94 degrees with a max of 95 degrees, the weather service predicted.
A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms is possible after 2 p.m. Tuesday with increasing cloud cover, the agency said.
"A ridge of high pressure is over us that will keep the storms pretty much over the high terrain," Wankowski said. "We won't see afternoon clouds across the area, which is going to contribute to the high temperatures."
Wednesday and Thursday also have the potential for record-breaking heat, according to Wankowski.
By Friday "the ridge of high pressure is going to be pushed south, which will allow storms that form over the mountains to move across the I-25 corridor," Wankowski said. This will result in a cool-down.
Much of the eastern and western portions of the state will experience a moderate or more severe heat risk through Thursday, posing a risk to those who are sensitive to heat, according to the weather service, which does not anticipate record-breaking temperatures next week.
The temperatures expected this week are potentially dangerous, Wankowski said.
"We are at a high altitude, and being outside in this heat, you will lose hydration faster. You need to stay hydrated. We also will be seeing lots of sun. At this altitude the UV rays are dangerous, so make sure to use sunscreen," Wankowski said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 98 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 88d degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.