Colorado Springs' weather forecast shows mostly cloudy skies with a 50% chance of rain in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There's another chance of showers in the evening between 11 p.m. and midnight. Winds will range from 5-10 mph throughout the day and night. The high is expected to reach 80 with today's low being around 57.

Here's the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

Sunday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning.

Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday: A 30% ance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85. North northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.