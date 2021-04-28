Chances of rain and thunderstorms linger in Colorado Springs Wednesday before skies clear up headed into the weekend, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Storms expected to bring rain and lightning are possible after 1 p.m. at a 60% chance with less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation predicted, the agency said.
Wednesday, skies will likely be mostly cloudy with temperatures reaching 52 degrees and winds between 10 and 15 mph, the weather service said.
Rain and thunderstorms continue through the evening before 7 p.m. but at a 20% chance and with no more than a tenth of an inch of rainfall, the agency said.
Overnight skies will likely be partly cloudy with a low of 33 degrees and winds between 5 and 15 mph, the weather service said.
Thursday dries out with temperatures in the mid 60s. By Sunday temperatures are projected to surpass 80 degrees, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 65 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.