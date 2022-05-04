Rain, fog and thunderstorms are expected in Colorado Springs Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are likely to reach 59 degrees with a blanket of fog expected to stick around until 10 a.m., the agency said.
A 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms begins after 1 p.m., with less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation expected, the agency predicted.
Overnight showers are likely to continue with a low of 38 degrees, the weather service said.
Friday could hit 80 degrees with more temperatures in the 70s and 80s throughout the weekend, the agency said.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: A chance of showers before 1pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees and winds between10 to 15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Breezy, winds between 10 to 20 mph.
Sunday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Breezy, with wind between 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Wind between 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.