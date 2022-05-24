Another day of rain is on the Tuesday forecast for Colorado Springs, but sunshine is expected for the rest of the week.
Showers and thunderstorms are possible all day Tuesday, with highs in the low 50s and wind between 10-15 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
Rain on the plains, snow in the mountains above 9000 feet. Heaviest rain will be south of Highway 50 and along I-25 from Pueblo southward. Eastern and central mountain peaks will see snow, with several inches possible. #cowx pic.twitter.com/n30CwSM48O— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) May 24, 2022
Temps may drop into the 30s overnight, with a 40% chance of rain and possible thunderstorms before midnight.
Wednesday is expected bring clearer skies for a warmer, sunnier day and a high of 66. Temps are set to increase through the end of the week, reaching highs in the 80s by Friday.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. High near 53. North wind 10-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 35. North northeast wind around 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a north wind 10-20 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West southwest wind 5-15 mph.