Cloud cover is likely to increase throughout Wednesday bringing chances of rain and thunderstorms to Colorado Springs by late afternoon, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Storms are expected to strike after 4 p.m. with a 40% chance of showers and winds up 15 mph. Less than one-tenth of an inch of rain is expected, the agency said.
Temperatures are likely to hit a high of 87 degrees, the weather service said.
Overnight chances of storms increase to 50% before 2 a.m. with cloudy skies and and a low of 57 degrees, the agency said.
Chances of intermittent rain and thunderstorms persist throughout the week and taper off by Saturday night, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than one-tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. New rainfall amounts of less than one-tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 80 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.