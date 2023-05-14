Rain, mixed in with some more rain, is on the docket for Mother's Day Sunday around Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs residents can expect showers likely before 9 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 a.m. and noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms are expected over the plains today and this evening. Numerous showers with scattered thunderstorms are expected over the mountains this afternoon and evening.

The main threats from storms today will be lightning, along with brief gusty winds to 45 mph.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 70. North wind around 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.