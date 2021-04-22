Thursday's forecast includes chances of rain before a weekend of warmer temperatures and sunny skies, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Rainstorms are possible at a 30% chance after 1 p.m. along with the possibility of thunder but no more than a tenth of an inch of precipitation is expected, the agency said
Thursday will have mostly sunny skies and winds between 5 to 10 mph, the weather service said
Temperatures will reach a high of 56 degrees and drop to 32 degrees overnight, the agency said.
More rain showers and thunderstorms are possible before 7 p.m. and again between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m.
Skies will likely be mostly cloudy with winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Chances of rain and thunderstorms increase Friday but Saturday is expected to reach the 60s and Sunday the 70s with more of the same Monday.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees with winds around 5 mph. A slight chance of showers between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 75 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 10 to 20 mph.