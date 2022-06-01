Hello, June and hello, rain! Showers and possible thunderstorms are forecast in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning.

Showers are expected to lighten up in the early afternoon, but temps may be cooler than yesterday. Wednesday is forecast to have a high near 50, according to the National Weather Service.

Mostly sunny days are on the forecast for the rest of the week, with afternoon thunderstorms a possibility every day.

Temps are expected to warm up, with highs in the 70s are expected Thursday and Friday. Saturday may have a high near 83.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a slight chance of showers between noon and 1 p.m. High near 50. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5-10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Light southeast wind becoming south southeast 10-15 mph in the morning.

Friday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 5-15 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.