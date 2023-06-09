Have outdoor plans over the next few days? Consider getting out early before the higher chances of rain threaten to wash away visions of a nice hike or yard work.
What's been a wet early June has a good chance of continuing Friday and into the weekend around Colorado Springs, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Friday's forecast calls for a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms around Colorado Springs, mainly after 1 p.m., the Weather Service says. Expect partly sunny skies with a high near 76 degrees.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday, mainly between noon and 3 p.m. A high near 75 is forecast. The chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday brings the best chance of rain with the Weather Service forecasting a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with the highest likelihood coming after 3 p.m. Expect a high near 68.
Colorado Springs Airport, the city's official measuring location, has had measurable rain seven of eight days this months for a total of 1.22 inches of rain.
Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
