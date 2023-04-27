Chances of precipitation linger in Colorado Springs Thursday, with the possibility of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and heading into the weekend.

There’s a 50% chance of precipitation today, with thunderstorms in the forecast after 4 p.m. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day and a high near 64 degrees. Winds from the northwest are expected to range from 5 to 15 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Looking into Thursday night, expect a mix of rain and snow, transitioning to snow after 1 a.m. Thunderstorms may continue, with a low bottoming out at 30 degrees. There’s a 90% chance of precipitation, with northwest winds picking up and ranging from 10 to 25 mph.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: There’s a 40% chance of snow showers in the morning. Expect cloudy conditions in the morning, then a gradual clearing. Expect a high of 51 degrees.

Saturday: Sunny skies and a high of 66 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 20% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 68 degrees.

Monday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 69 degrees.