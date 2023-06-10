Expect another soggy afternoon in the Pikes Peak region Saturday.

There's a 50% chance of rain after 1 p.m. today; the greatest chance of storms will be over the Pikes Peak region and the eastern plains, mostly north of highway 50, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Severe storms are possible for the region, and could produce 55 mph winds, lightning, and small hail.

Here's a look at 7-day forecast from the Weather Service:

Today: Expect a high near 75, partly cloudy skies. Tonight, expect a low around 49, and a 30 chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 p.m..

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Showers and thunderstorms likely after noon.

Monday: A higher near 70, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Rain likely, with a thunderstorm possible after noon.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.