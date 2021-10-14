Colorado Springs is expected to be chilly and wet Thursday with snow possible at night, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are not likely to reach beyond the 40s with a high of 49 degrees and an overnight low of 26 degrees, the agency said
The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for El Paso County until 9 a.m. Thursday.
After 3 p.m. showers and thunderstorms are possible at an 80% chance. By 9 p.m. rain is likely to mix with snow as temperatures drop. A 70% of precipitation is possible, the agency said.
Temperatures are expected to creep up to 55 degrees on Friday with sunny skies. Sunshine continues throughout the weekend and temperatures are likely to climb into the 70s by Sunday.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 55 degrees and winds around 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 66 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.