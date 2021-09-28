Chances of rain and thunderstorms begin Tuesday afternoon and are likely to continue throughout the week in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Tuesday's high is likely to reach 76 degrees with mostly sunny skies, the weather service said.
There's a 30% chance of storms between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. then again at a 10% chance before 9 p.m., the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 49 degrees with partly cloudy skies.
Rain showers are forecast throughout the rest of the week with temperature dipping into the 50s and 60s, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph. A chance of showers before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees and winds around 10 mph. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.