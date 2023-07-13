The Colorado Springs area and a large portion of eastern Colorado is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The watch area includes El Paso, Pueblo, Elbert and several other counties.

A high temperature of 91 is forecast Thursday in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs has received 2.01 inches of rain in July; the average for this month is 1.02 inches.

"Strong to Severe storms will be possible this afternoon and evening across the eastern plains." the weather service tweeted. "Severe storms are much more likely further east. Large damaging hail, strong winds, flash flooding, and tornadoes will all be possible."

Thursday's forecast

Colorado Springs is forecast for a slight chance of afternoon showers Thursday, with otherwise sunny and hot temps on the radar for much of the day, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday, mainly heading into the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 91 degrees. Light winds from the north are forecast to range from 5 to 10 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for the Pikes Peak region and surrounding areas due to another day of predicted high, hot temps and the possibility of afternoon thunderstorms.

“Above seasonal temperatures can be expected again today, with isolated to scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms over and near the higher terrain,” the weather service said.

“A few storms producing large destructive hail of 2 to 3 inches in diameter and damaging winds over 60 mph, will be possible this afternoon and early evening.”

Looking ahead to Thursday night, there's a 20% chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Expect overcast conditions and a low bottoming out at 61 degrees.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms is forecast to linger through the weekend ahead.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect sunny skies and a high near 87 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 79 degrees.

Sunday: Expect sunny skies and a high near 87 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.