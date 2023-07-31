Colorado Springs residents can expect a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday, mainly after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Some of the storms could be severe. It'll be partly sunny with a high near 86 and a northwest wind blowing around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are forecast for this afternoon and evening along the Continental Divide. Lightning, small hail, outflow wind gusts to 40 mph and locally heavy rainfall will accompany thunderstorms over the Mountains. Flash flooding may be possible on area burn scars, including the Decker burn scar.

A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible over the Palmer Divide this afternoon and evening. Hail up to 1.5 inches in diameter, wind gusts to 50 mph and locally heavy rainfall will be the main storm risks. The greatest severe potential looks to be areas north of Highway 94 this afternoon and evening.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. High near 86. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 a.m., and noon, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 83. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.