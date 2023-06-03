Saturday is expected to be rainy and stormy with a high of 64, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
There is a 70% chance of showers throughout the day and evening. Wind will likely remain mild, ranging only from 5-10 mph. In the evening, temperatures are expected to drop to around 49.
If you're planning on any outdoor activities this weekend, bring a rain jacket and an umbrella.
A wet and stormy weekend is in store for southern Colorado this weekend.— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 3, 2023
Saturday and Sunday are both expected to bring rounds of rain showers and thunderstorms, with the afternoons seeing the highest activity of stormy weather. #cowx pic.twitter.com/m5fhQb84S5
Here is the week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 67. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 66. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 73. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
