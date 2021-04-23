thunderstorm (copy)
A thunderstorm rains on northern Colorado Springs with Garden of the Gods in this file photo from July 12, 2020. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 CHRISTIAN MURDOCK/THE GAZETTE

April showers and possible thunderstorms are expected Friday ahead of a sunny weekend, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.

There is a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms before 3 p.m., with showers likely and a possible thunderstorm between 3 and 4 p.m., the agency said. Rainfall was predicted at less than a tenth of an inch, with higher amounts possible during thunderstorms.

Friday will have winds between 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will reach a high of 56 degrees and then drop to a low of 31 degrees overnight, the agency said.

Showers and thunderstorms could return before 7 p.m. and again between 7 and 9 p.m., according to the weather service.

Skies will be mostly cloudy, gradually becoming mostly clear with winds around 5 mph.

The weekend is expected to be sunny and clear, with Saturday’s high reaching into the mid-60s and Sunday the mid-70s. More of the same is expected Monday before chances of rain and thunderstorms return Tuesday.

Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54 degrees. A 70% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon, with winds around 10 mph.

Breeanna Jent covers El Paso County government. She previously worked as the editorial assistant for the Pikes Peak Newspapers and joined their sister paper, The Gazette, in 2020.

