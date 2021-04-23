April showers and possible thunderstorms are expected Friday ahead of a sunny weekend, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
There is a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms before 3 p.m., with showers likely and a possible thunderstorm between 3 and 4 p.m., the agency said. Rainfall was predicted at less than a tenth of an inch, with higher amounts possible during thunderstorms.
Friday will have winds between 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will reach a high of 56 degrees and then drop to a low of 31 degrees overnight, the agency said.
Showers and thunderstorms could return before 7 p.m. and again between 7 and 9 p.m., according to the weather service.
Skies will be mostly cloudy, gradually becoming mostly clear with winds around 5 mph.
The weekend is expected to be sunny and clear, with Saturday’s high reaching into the mid-60s and Sunday the mid-70s. More of the same is expected Monday before chances of rain and thunderstorms return Tuesday.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 10 to 20 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54 degrees. A 70% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon, with winds around 10 mph.