A mix of precipitation is expected in Colorado Springs on Wednesday afternoon and into tonight, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
A 60% percent chance of rain is forecast after 3 p.m., turning to snow after 10 p.m. Accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is predicted, with the overnight low temperature bottoming out at 23 degrees.
The high temperature Wednesday is expected to be around 51 degrees.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high of 36 degrees. There’s a 30% chance of rain before 8 a.m.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high around 44.
Saturday: (New Years Eve): Sunny conditions, with a high around 48.
Sunday: (New Years Day): 60% chance of rain, likely in the afternoon; a high of 47 with partly sunny conditions.