Colorado Springs residents could see a calm, midweek break from wintry weather with a mostly sunny but breezy Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
A high near 35 is expected Wednesday, while wind speeds could blow between 5-10 mph in the morning and increase to up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts could be stronger over the Interstate 25 corridor and in the high terrain.
Thursday is expected to see slightly colder temperatures with a high near 31 and light wind. The quiet weather could be short-lived, as a cold front blowing into the area Thursday night is forecast to bring a low of 5 and light snow over southern Colorado through Friday morning.
"Though snowfall accumulations are expected to be light, the very cold air will freeze rapidly and will potentially create slick and hazardous conditions," the NWS said in a Twitter post Wednesday morning.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values between -5 and 5. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 31. Northwest wind 10-15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 35. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.