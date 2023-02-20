Wind, wind and more wind Monday for the Pikes Peak region is forecast for Washington's birthday.

Colorado Springs residents can expect mostly sunny skies Monday, with a high near 56 and east southeast winds between 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

A high-wind warning is in effect until 5 p.m., Monday for areas along Interstate 25 from the New Mexico/Colorado state line to the Wyoming/Colorado state line.

West winds between 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 80 mph across the mountains and east facing slopes could occur, with gusts up to 65 mph for the adjacent lower elevations near the mountains.

Damaging wind gusts will continue in and near the central and southeast mountains today with the strongest gusts along the east facing slopes. Gusts to around 75 mph will be possible across the higher areas with gusts to 50 to 60 mph spreading into the adjacent lower elevations. Winds will gradually decrease this evening.

Snow will spread into the Continental Divide again today with up to an inch of additional snow across the higher peaks north of Cottonwood Pass. Strong northwest winds will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow to continue across the higher peaks and passes.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

A winter storm watch is in effect from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday evening, with snow accumulations from between 6 to 18 inches in the eastern San Juans, eastern Sawatch and La Garita mountains.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south southwest in the morning.

Wednesday: Snow showers likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a north wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. South wind 10 to 15 mph.