Colorado Springs already saw some light rain Thursday morning, which could increase to scattered showers and thunderstorms with the potential for "torrential rainfall" later this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
A cool high near 71 is expected today as heavy clouds cover the area.
In a tweet Thursday morning, the NWS said a Flash Flood Watch will be in place from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. today for "nearly all areas of the central plains and westward." The watch extends to 3 a.m. Friday for the central plains and eastward.
Possible flash flooding today. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 10 AM to 10 PM for nearly all areas of the central plains and westward. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the central plains and eastward from 4PM until 3 AM Friday morning. #cowx #colorado pic.twitter.com/UZ8dIMzCtJ— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 28, 2022
Burn scars and urban areas seeing the greatest risk for flash flooding.
Tuesday saw a record-tying 1.66 inches of precipitation fall at the Colorado Springs Airport, the NWS said. Just under 4 inches of precipitation has fallen on Colorado Springs this month, with the official total at 3.98 inches as of Wednesday.
More showers and possible thunderstorms with a high near 73 are forecast for Friday. Temps could increase to a high near 82 Saturday and near 88 on Sunday with possible rain in the afternoon over the weekend.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 71. North wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 73. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 10-15 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South southeast wind 5-15 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.