Don't expect too much.
That's what forecasters are saying about the possibility of rain and showers in the Pikes Peak region on Friday.
"Chances do not look that impressive," KKTV said in a report.
KKTV added that "a few flurries" could be possible by noon, particularly in the Woodland Park area, before a spotty shower or two along Interstate 25 in the early afternoon. Expect some breeze, too.
Friday's forecast in Colorado Springs calls for cloudy skies in the morning before it reaches a high near 54 degrees with winds up to 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. There's a slight chance of rain and snow by mid-morning, the weather service says.
Temps are expected to be in the 60s on Saturday with mostly sunny skies.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers between 9-10 a.m. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a north wind 10-20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southwest 10-15 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday: A 30% chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. South wind 10-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.