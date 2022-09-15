A small chance of rain for Colorado Springs lingers into Thursday but could bring "nickel-sized hail" and strong wind gusts in portions of El Paso County, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Showers and thunderstorms could arrive between 2-4 p.m. with an expected high near 76.
Scattered showers and tstorms are expected over portions of the region today. Nickel sized hail and 30 mph wind gusts are possible over El Paso and Kiowa Counties. Though unlikely, it is possible a strong to severe storm forms over Baca and Prowers Counties. #COwx #Colorado pic.twitter.com/GywRZ19fpO— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) September 15, 2022
The NWS expects warmer, drier conditions heading into the weekend, with a sunny high near 79 forecast for Friday and highs in the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2-4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5-10 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming south 10-15 mph in the morning.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west wind 5-10 mph becoming south 15-20 mph in the morning.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10-20 mph becoming south in the afternoon.