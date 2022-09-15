Sunny weather, downtown

 Ajia Cuevas, The Gazette

A small chance of rain for Colorado Springs lingers into Thursday but could bring "nickel-sized hail" and strong wind gusts in portions of El Paso County, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.

Showers and thunderstorms could arrive between 2-4 p.m. with an expected high near 76.

The NWS expects warmer, drier conditions heading into the weekend, with a sunny high near 79 forecast for Friday and highs in the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2-4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5-10 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming south 10-15 mph in the morning.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west wind 5-10 mph becoming south 15-20 mph in the morning.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10-20 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

 

 

