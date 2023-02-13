Colorado Springs residents can expect another round of balmy weather Monday ahead of a midweek winter storm, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
While Monday's high is expected to reach near 54, there is a slight chance of snow showers before noon, when precipitation could turn to rain as temperatures warm throughout the day. Wind speeds could range between 5-15 mph.
Heavy snow is expected early Monday morning in the southwest mountains, with a foot expected to fall by Tuesday. A winter storm watch is expected to go into effect for Teller County and the Interstate 25 corridor at 5 p.m. Tuesday until 5 p.m. Wednesday as the storm moves east.
Tuesday could see some snow in the mid-afternoon with a high near 50. Overnight snow fall could see accumulations of 1-3 inches in the Colorado Springs area, and snow is expected to continue into late Wednesday morning.
Wednesday's could see a high near 18.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: A 40% chance of snow, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10-20 mph.
Wednesday: Snow. Widespread blowing snow, mainly between 9 and 11 a.m. High near 18. Windy, with a north wind 25-30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1-2 inches possible.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 28. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 43. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south in the morning.