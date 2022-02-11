Don't expect too much, but snow is coming again.
Friday's forecast in Colorado Springs features mostly sunny skies and a high near 46 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, but snow could start falling in the late afternoon.
Gazette news partner KKTV said in a report that a cold front could reach the Pikes Peak region by mid-morning with light snow in the afternoon. However, KKTV also said to expect minor accumulation and "maybe an inch around the Springs and slightly more in northern El Paso County and Teller County."
The weather is expected to be milder this weekend, with a high near 41 degrees and sunny skies Saturday and temperatures in the low 50s Sunday, the weather service says.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Snow likely, mainly after 5 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 46. North wind 10-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Friday night: Snow likely, mainly before 11 p.m. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 13. North wind 5-15 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 41. North wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 5-10 mph becoming south southwest in the morning.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.