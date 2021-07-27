Poor air quality is expected in Colorado Springs Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Air quality is likely to be unhealthy for sensitive groups until 10 p.m. because of "lingering wildfire smoke," the agency said.
Temperatures could reach a high of 90 degrees Tuesday with mild breezes. By 7 p.m. a 20% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms is possible with an overnight low of 61 degrees, the weather service said.
Chances of afternoon thunderstorms are possible Wednesday and overnight the rest of the week, the agency said.
Temperatures are expected to stay in the 90s all week, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 94 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph in the morning. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 70%.