021622-news-weather feature.jpg

Stephen Thompson captures a picture of 14, 115-foot Pikes Peak and the red rocks of Garden of the God Park Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, while hiking the Ridge Trail loop in the Colorado Springs park. Thompson and his wife, Laura Anderson, were exploring the park before going out to dinner for Valentine’s Day.

 Christian Murdock/The Gazette

Plenty of sunshine is expected this weekend in Colorado Springs, with possible record-breaking heat, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The weekend kicks off with temperatures in the mid-60s on Friday, though it could a little windy, the weather service. But the day is expected to be filled with sunny skies.

"It will still be breezy but we will feel nice," Gazette news partner KKTV said in a report.

The nice, warm forecast continues, with the following three days possibly challenging heat records, the weather service predicts.

Saturday's high forecast is 79 degrees, which is two degrees below the record set in 1971 for that day; Sunday's forecast calls for a high near 80 degrees, which is four degrees higher than the record set in 1988; and Monday's high forecast is 79, which is just a degree below the record set in 1963.

Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 64. North northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. West northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Contact the writer at mary.shinn@gazette.com or (719) 429-9264.

