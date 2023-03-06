Colorado Springs residents can expect some slightly cooler, but pleasant weather to start the week ahead of some incoming wintry conditions, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Monday could see sunny skies and a high near 48, with wind speeds around 10-15 mph in the morning increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. While the weekend's red flag warnings have receded from El Paso County, the breezy conditions still pose fire danger in the area.

A red flag warning remains in place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the southern Interstate 25 corridor south of Rye.

Freezing drizzle and fog could arrive in Colorado Springs by Tuesday morning around 9 a.m., with partly sunny skies later in the day and a high near 40 expected.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: A slight chance of freezing drizzle before 9 a.m., then a slight chance of drizzle between 9-11 a.m. Areas of fog before 11 a.m. Widespread freezing fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 40. South southeast wind 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44. South southeast wind 10-15 mph.

Thursday: A 20% chance of snow after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10-15 mph becoming west northwest 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46. South wind 10-15 mph.