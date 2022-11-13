Sunday in Colorado Springs, residents can anticipate partly sunny skies, with a high near 52 and a north northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Accumulating snow is expected tonight across the higher terrain, especially the southern mountains, the San Luis Valley, and southeast plains along and south of Highway 50. At this time, the higher and more impactful snows tonight into early Monday morning are expected over the southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains and southern San Luis Valley. Locally higher amounts are possible, including over the southeast plains.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 41. West northwest wind around 10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming east in the morning.