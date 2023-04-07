031523-news-pikes-peak-view.jpg (copy)

Capturing the perfect view

Neil Forsberg captures an image of Garden of the Gods and a snow-capped Pikes Peak with his camera Tuesday from the overlook on Mesa Road. Forsberg and his wife moved to Peyton from the Tampa, Fla., about five years ago. The view might be hard to see on Thursday as rain is in the forecast for the Pikes Peak region on Wednesday night and snow on Thursday. Weather, B6

 Christian Murdock, The Gazette

Friday is expected to be partly sunny with a high around 64, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There will likely be northwest winds ranging from 5-15 mph in the day, turning to south southwest in the evening. Due to warmer weather, the National Weather Service in Pueblo tweeted a fire warning.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 5-15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 72. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the morning.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

