Friday is expected to be partly sunny with a high around 64, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
There will likely be northwest winds ranging from 5-15 mph in the day, turning to south southwest in the evening. Due to warmer weather, the National Weather Service in Pueblo tweeted a fire warning.
It will be warmer today with winds increasing in the afternoon. This will lead to HIGH FIRE DANGER across southern and eastern portions of the southeast plains this afternoon and evening. Please avoid activities which could start a wildfire. #cowx pic.twitter.com/9t9BhgHjds— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) April 7, 2023
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 5-15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 72. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the morning.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
