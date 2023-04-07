Friday is expected to be partly sunny with a high around 64, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There will likely be northwest winds ranging from 5-15 mph in the day, turning to south southwest in the evening. Due to warmer weather, the National Weather Service in Pueblo tweeted a fire warning.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 5-15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 72. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the morning.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.