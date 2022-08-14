Colorado Springs residents can expect a partly sunny Sunday before thunderstorms bring some relief from the heat, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The weather agency predicts a high of 86 degrees with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Conditions are expected to cool down in the evening, with a low of 57 degrees.
Sporadic rainfall is expected throughout the week, dropping the highs into the 70s, according to the weather service.
Here's this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3pm, then showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. High near 79. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3pm. Showers and thunderstorms likely after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.