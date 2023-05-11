Colorado Springs is forecast for a rainy Thursday, following the overnight thunderstorms and consistent rainfall that began Wednesday night.

Thunder echoed throughout the downtown area early Thursday morning followed by visible lightning.

Here are the latest updates:

9 a.m. All Teller County offices are closed due to inclement weather; students in the Cripple Creek-Victor school district have bee excused for the day and "roads are "extremely unsafe" according to an alert.

"If you have students at school already and can safely pick them up, or return home, and stay safe. If parents cannot safely pick them up, they can stay at school for the day," a Facebook post for the district says.

8:55 a.m. A flash flood warning is in effect for Colorado Springs, Security and Fountain until 11:00 a.m.; Cripple Creek Victor If you can safely return home, please stay home today. All absences excused. Roads extremely unsafe.

8:45 a.m. - Colorado Springs firefighters rescued a man from his dog from Monument Creek near downtown Colorado Springs.

8:30 a.m. UPDATE: Hanover School District 28 is closed due to flooding. Teller County Combined Courts will be closed today due to inclement weather.

8:15 a.m. CSPD is on accident alert because of wet conditions. Power outages have been reported at Powers and Barnes, and Powers and Fountain, according to the Colorado Springs Traffic Management Center. Drivers are reminded to treat intersections with dark signals as 4-way stops and to use extra caution due to wet roadways.

BREAKING: here’s the view of the water rescue a man and dog — in downtown happening right now. #ColoradoSprings @kktvSydney @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/I5W6VbQ4yT — Matt Kroschel (@Matt_Kroschel) May 11, 2023

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

8 a.m. Ute Pass Elementary in Manitou Springs is closed today due to excessive water in building; Hanover School District 28 is on a two-hour delay because of extreme weather conditions.

7:45 a.m. The weather service has issue a flash flood warning for El Paso County, effective until 10:15 a.m., Thursday. Officials are asking the public to avoid walking or driving through flooded areas, and to move to higher ground immediately if flooding occurs.

Forecast: Expect a high of 59 degrees, and northwest winds ranging from 10 to 20 mph. There’s a 90% chance of precipitation throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The Colorado Springs airport recorded 0.88 inches of rainfall Wednesday, and the area can expect to see an additional three-quarters to an inch of rainfall Thursday, according to NWS.

Looking ahead into Thursday night, there’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3 a.m. Expect mostly cloudy conditions and a low bottoming out at 42 degrees.

The rain is expected to persist through the weekend, with likely showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoons. There’s a 40% chance of precipitation Friday, with highs in the 60s.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 65 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 50% chance of showers in the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy conditions and a high near 64 degrees.

Sunday: Showers are likely, with possible thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect a high near 59 degrees.

Monday: There’s a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy conditions and a high of 63 degrees.