Freezing temperatures and snow flurries rolled into Colorado Springs early Thursday morning, causing snow and ice accumulation throughout the city.

Total snow accumulation across Colorado Springs ranged from 1 to 4 inches, with highest accumulation in Black Forrest, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Delays plagued the Pikes Peak region. For an updated list of delays and closings in the region, click or tap here at gazette.com/closings. Peterson Space Force Base, Schriever Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station have also have two-hour delays for nonessential mission personnel.

Mostly cloudy conditions are expected Thursday morning, with increasing sun in the afternoon and a high of 31 degrees.

There’s a chance of snow continuing into the afternoon. Expect high winds throughout the day, reaching upwards of 40 mph, according to the weather service.

Looking into Thursday night, expect mostly clear skies with a low reaching 8 degrees.

The city is on accident alert status due to the overnight snow and ice accumulation, and low visibility.

Under accident alert protocol or cold reporting, crashes that fall into one or more of the following bulletins can be reported within 72 hours, rather than immediately calling police to the scene:

- No fatality or injury requiring medical attention and transport to a hospital by ambulance was sustained by any person(s) involved in the crash

- No driver involved in the crash is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs

- No driver failed to provide a valid driver’s license, registration, and insurance information

- No driver left the scene prior to exchanging the necessary information

- No severe damage present to another’s vehicle or property

- Vehicle involved with higher severity of damage

- Any environmental impact that limits exposure to the public for safety or for public health concerns (such as COVID-19)

- No damage present to any public property (e.g., a road sign, utility pole, etc.,), other than wildlife.

Here is the full report from the National Weather Service.

Friday: Expect sunny conditions with a high of 45 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny conditions are in the forecast, with a high reaching 59 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high of 51 degrees.