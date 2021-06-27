Sunday is forecast to be cool and cloudy in Colorado Springs with thunderstorms and rain forecast for the afternoon, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are forecast to reach a high of 67 degrees, well below the average of 85 degrees for June 27, the agency said.
A 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms is possible after 5 p.m. with a 40% of rain and thunderstorms expected to return about 5 a.m. Monday, the weather service said.
Skies are expected to be cloudy throughout the day with an overnight low of 48 degrees, the agency said.
Temperatures are expected to steadily increase throughout the week with chances of rain and thunderstorms expected to linger, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68 degrees. A chance of showers before 9 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. Winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between one-tenth and one-quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. A slight chance of showers before 9 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 a.m. and noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Light and variable wind between 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between one-tenth and one-quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph in the morning. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon.