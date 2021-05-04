Chances of rain and chilly temperatures are anticipated in Colorado Springs Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
A 30% chance of rain and thunderstorms is expected after 3 p.m. with less than a tenth of an inch of rain forecast.
Tuesday is likely to be mostly cloudy with a high near 57 degrees, well below the average high of 66 degrees, along with winds between 5 and 10 mph, the weather service said.
More rain and thunderstorms are possible before midnight at a 20% chance with less than a tenth of an inch of rainfall possible, the agency said
Skies will likely remain mostly cloudy overnight with temperatures dropping to 37 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph, the weather service said.
There's a slight chance for storms Wednesday, but skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 60s, the agency said.
The rest of the week clears up with highs in the 70s and 80s, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 74 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.