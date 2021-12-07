Tuesday is expected to bring warmer weather to Colorado Springs than Monday's freezing temperatures with highs in the 50s, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Temperatures are likely to hit 51 degrees Tuesday with partly cloudy skies, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are anticipated to drop to 27 degrees with mostly clear skies, the weather service said.
Wednesday and Thursday are expected to stay in the 50s with a 60% chance of snow Friday, the agency said.
As of Monday, Colorado Springs has gone 209 straight days without measurable snowfall since May 11. The longest stretch without snow in Colorado Springs lasted 236 days in 2012 and 1946, according the weather service.
Colorado Springs also broke the record for latest measurable snowfall after Dec. 2 came and went without any snow.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Snow showers likely, mainly after noon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 40 degrees and winds around 10 mph.